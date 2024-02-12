IPG Investment Advisors LLC Acquires 116,405 Shares of Unity Software Inc. (NYSE:U)

IPG Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Unity Software Inc. (NYSE:U – Free Report) by 58.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 317,220 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 116,405 shares during the period. Unity Software comprises about 2.2% of IPG Investment Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest position. IPG Investment Advisors LLC owned 0.08% of Unity Software worth $9,958,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in U. Blair William & Co. IL grew its position in shares of Unity Software by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 241,842 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,591,000 after buying an additional 2,823 shares during the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership raised its holdings in Unity Software by 69.7% in the 3rd quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 2,431,829 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,335,000 after purchasing an additional 998,467 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank lifted its position in shares of Unity Software by 665.0% in the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 895 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 778 shares during the period. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Unity Software by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 19,244 shares of the company’s stock valued at $604,000 after purchasing an additional 983 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Shell Asset Management Co. raised its stake in Unity Software by 32.4% in the third quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 212,895 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,683,000 after buying an additional 52,158 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.74% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Unity Software

In other news, CMO Carol W. Carpenter sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.51, for a total value of $65,020.00. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 455,034 shares in the company, valued at $14,793,155.34. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, SVP Anirma Gupta sold 38,107 shares of Unity Software stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.18, for a total transaction of $1,073,855.26. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 403,586 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,373,053.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CMO Carol W. Carpenter sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.51, for a total value of $65,020.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 455,034 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,793,155.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 393,732 shares of company stock worth $13,989,706. 9.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Unity Software Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:U traded up $0.47 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $34.29. The stock had a trading volume of 8,110,466 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,867,621. The company has a market cap of $13.03 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.58 and a beta of 2.52. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $35.61 and its 200 day moving average price is $33.55. The company has a current ratio of 2.35, a quick ratio of 2.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. Unity Software Inc. has a 1 year low of $22.20 and a 1 year high of $50.08.

Unity Software (NYSE:U – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by $0.10. Unity Software had a negative net margin of 42.31% and a negative return on equity of 13.50%. The firm had revenue of $544.21 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $550.48 million. Research analysts expect that Unity Software Inc. will post -0.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

U has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Piper Sandler reissued an “underweight” rating and issued a $35.00 price target (up from $20.00) on shares of Unity Software in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Wolfe Research downgraded Unity Software from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Monday, November 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Unity Software from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on shares of Unity Software from $50.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 10th. Finally, Macquarie cut shares of Unity Software from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $20.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Unity Software presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $38.88.

About Unity Software

Unity Software Inc operates a real-time 3D development platform. Its platform provides software solutions to create, run, and monetize interactive, real-time 2D and 3D content for mobile phones, tablets, PCs, consoles, and augmented and virtual reality devices. The company offers its solutions directly through its online store and field sales operations in North America, Denmark, Finland, the United Kingdom, Germany, Japan, China, Singapore, and South Korea, as well as indirectly through independent distributors and resellers worldwide.

