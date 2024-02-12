Investors Purchase Large Volume of Iris Energy Call Options (NASDAQ:IREN)

Iris Energy Limited (NASDAQ:IREN – Get Free Report) was the recipient of some unusual options trading activity on Monday. Traders purchased 8,033 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 49% compared to the typical daily volume of 5,408 call options.

Iris Energy Trading Up 16.7 %

Iris Energy stock traded up $0.99 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $6.93. The company had a trading volume of 15,909,074 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,390,780. Iris Energy has a 12-month low of $1.80 and a 12-month high of $9.69. The company’s fifty day moving average is $5.64 and its 200-day moving average is $4.64.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Two Sigma Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Iris Energy during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Toroso Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Iris Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Tucker Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Iris Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at $47,000. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in Iris Energy by 25.7% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 15,957 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 3,259 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Iris Energy by 42.7% in the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 46,371 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 13,885 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 21.52% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

IREN has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. HC Wainwright cut their price objective on shares of Iris Energy from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and set a $10.00 price objective on shares of Iris Energy in a report on Monday, December 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Iris Energy from $9.00 to $9.50 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 8th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $11.58.

About Iris Energy

Iris Energy Limited owns and operates bitcoin mining data centers. The company was incorporated in 2018 and is headquartered in Sydney, Australia.

