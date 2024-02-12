Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV Trims Position in Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB)

Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV trimmed its stake in shares of Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB – Free Report) by 6.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,435 shares of the company’s stock after selling 400 shares during the quarter. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV’s holdings in Campbell Soup were worth $215,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CPB. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its stake in shares of Campbell Soup by 149.8% in the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 597 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 358 shares during the last quarter. ING Groep NV acquired a new position in shares of Campbell Soup in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Allworth Financial LP grew its stake in shares of Campbell Soup by 110.0% in the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 819 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 429 shares during the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its stake in shares of Campbell Soup by 183.0% in the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 900 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 582 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc grew its stake in shares of Campbell Soup by 176.2% in the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,019 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 650 shares during the last quarter. 50.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Anthony Sanzio sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.31, for a total transaction of $132,930.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 14,238 shares in the company, valued at $630,885.78. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 20.64% of the company’s stock.

Campbell Soup Trading Up 1.1 %

Shares of CPB stock traded up $0.48 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $42.47. 2,395,533 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,575,969. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $43.62 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $42.31. Campbell Soup has a 1-year low of $37.94 and a 1-year high of $56.04. The company has a market cap of $12.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 0.26. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20.

Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 6th. The company reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by $0.04. Campbell Soup had a return on equity of 23.71% and a net margin of 8.55%. The company had revenue of $2.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.52 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.02 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Campbell Soup will post 3.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Campbell Soup Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 4th were issued a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, January 3rd. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.48%. Campbell Soup’s dividend payout ratio is 55.85%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on CPB shares. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Campbell Soup in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $47.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Campbell Soup in a report on Thursday, February 1st. They set a “sell” rating and a $41.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and set a $47.00 price target on shares of Campbell Soup in a report on Thursday, December 7th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Campbell Soup from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Campbell Soup from $44.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, December 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $46.75.

About Campbell Soup

Campbell Soup Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets food and beverage products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Meals & Beverages and Snacks segments. The Meals & Beverages segment engages in the retail and foodservice businesses in the United States and Canada.

