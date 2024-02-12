Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV Takes Position in The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS)

Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV acquired a new stake in The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 7,766 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $272,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MOS. Clear Street Markets LLC grew its position in shares of Mosaic by 93.9% in the 1st quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 669 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 324 shares during the period. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mosaic during the first quarter worth $33,000. First Command Bank lifted its position in Mosaic by 60.1% in the 2nd quarter. First Command Bank now owns 866 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 325 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Mosaic in the 1st quarter worth $44,000. Finally, Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of Mosaic by 224.9% in the 2nd quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,329 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 920 shares during the period. 84.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

MOS has been the subject of several recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Mosaic from $36.00 to $34.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on Mosaic from $54.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Mizuho lowered Mosaic from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $42.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. TheStreet downgraded Mosaic from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. Finally, Barclays raised shares of Mosaic from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $40.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Mosaic has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $43.06.

Mosaic Stock Up 2.2 %

MOS stock traded up $0.67 on Monday, hitting $30.59. 5,153,257 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,956,645. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $34.03 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $35.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 1.10. The Mosaic Company has a 12-month low of $29.74 and a 12-month high of $57.46. The stock has a market cap of $10.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.50.

Mosaic Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 21st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 7th will be issued a $0.21 dividend. This is a boost from Mosaic’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 6th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.75%. Mosaic’s payout ratio is presently 20.51%.

Mosaic Profile

The Mosaic Company, through its subsidiaries, produces and markets concentrated phosphate and potash crop nutrients in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Phosphates, Potash, and Mosaic Fertilizantes. It owns and operates mines, which produce concentrated phosphate crop nutrients, such as diammonium phosphate, monoammonium phosphate, and ammoniated phosphate products; and phosphate-based animal feed ingredients primarily under the Biofos and Nexfos brand names, as well as produces a double sulfate of potash magnesia product under K-Mag brand name.

