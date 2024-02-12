Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV Sells 1,000 Shares of WestRock (NYSE:WRK)

Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV decreased its stake in WestRock (NYSE:WRK – Free Report) by 9.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,234 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the quarter. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV’s holdings in WestRock were worth $328,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of WestRock by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. now owns 58,763 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,104,000 after acquiring an additional 2,450 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG grew its stake in shares of WestRock by 70.4% in the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,825,189 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $65,342,000 after purchasing an additional 753,828 shares during the last quarter. Greenleaf Trust purchased a new position in WestRock in the third quarter worth $226,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in shares of WestRock by 18.9% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 700,702 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $25,085,000 after buying an additional 111,623 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ increased its position in WestRock by 27.7% during the 3rd quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 69,165 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,476,000 after purchasing an additional 15,000 shares in the last quarter. 85.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on WRK. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a $42.00 target price on shares of WestRock in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Truist Financial boosted their target price on WestRock from $40.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. Seaport Res Ptn lowered WestRock from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 29th. Argus raised shares of WestRock from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 17th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of WestRock in a research report on Monday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $39.43.

NYSE:WRK traded up $0.16 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $42.66. 1,749,347 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,218,368. WestRock has a 12 month low of $26.84 and a 12 month high of $43.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The company has a fifty day moving average of $41.40 and a 200 day moving average of $37.50.

WestRock (NYSE:WRK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 1st. The basic materials company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by ($0.15). WestRock had a positive return on equity of 6.87% and a negative net margin of 8.58%. The firm had revenue of $4.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.79 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.55 earnings per share. WestRock’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that WestRock will post 1.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 9th will be paid a $0.3025 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 8th. This represents a $1.21 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.84%. WestRock’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -18.01%.

WestRock Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides fiber-based paper and packaging solutions in North America, South America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. It operates through four segments: Corrugated Packaging, Consumer Packaging, Global Paper, and Distribution. The Corrugated Packaging segment produces containerboards, corrugated sheets, corrugated packaging, and preprinted linerboards to consumer and industrial products manufacturers, and corrugated box manufacturers.

