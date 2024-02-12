Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV Has $800,000 Position in RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX)

Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV grew its holdings in RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX – Free Report) by 40.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 11,249 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,215 shares during the quarter. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV’s holdings in RTX were worth $800,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P lifted its stake in shares of RTX by 94.5% during the first quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P now owns 322,180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,918,000 after acquiring an additional 156,550 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its holdings in shares of RTX by 9.2% during the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 11,011 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,091,000 after buying an additional 931 shares in the last quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. grew its holdings in shares of RTX by 1.2% during the first quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 10,761 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,066,000 after buying an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of RTX by 53.1% during the first quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. now owns 35,502 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,517,000 after buying an additional 12,316 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LSV Asset Management grew its holdings in shares of RTX by 1.4% during the first quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 141,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,038,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.06% of the company’s stock.

RTX Price Performance

NYSE:RTX traded up $0.63 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $91.14. 5,463,007 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,066,963. The firm has a market cap of $120.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.86, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.89. RTX Co. has a 52 week low of $68.56 and a 52 week high of $104.91. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $85.84 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $82.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

RTX Announces Dividend

RTX ( NYSE:RTX Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The company reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.04. RTX had a return on equity of 10.34% and a net margin of 4.64%. The firm had revenue of $19.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.74 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.27 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that RTX Co. will post 5.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 23rd will be issued a $0.59 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 22nd. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.59%. RTX’s dividend payout ratio is currently 105.36%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $94.00 price target (up previously from $88.00) on shares of RTX in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on RTX from $83.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. StockNews.com downgraded RTX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. TheStreet raised RTX from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on RTX from $75.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, RTX currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $91.71.

Insider Transactions at RTX

In other news, EVP Ramsaran Maharajh sold 312 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.17, for a total value of $28,757.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 11,676 shares in the company, valued at $1,076,176.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Ramsaran Maharajh sold 312 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.17, for a total transaction of $28,757.04. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 11,676 shares in the company, valued at $1,076,176.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Neil G. Mitchill, Jr. sold 1,545 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.36, for a total value of $142,696.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 49,894 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,608,209.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 2,224 shares of company stock worth $205,448. Company insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

About RTX

RTX Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers worldwide. It operates through four segments: Collins Aerospace, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space, and Raytheon Missiles & Defense. The Collins Aerospace Systems segment offers aerospace and defense products, and aftermarket service solutions for aircraft manufacturers and airlines, as well as regional, business, and general aviation; and for defense and commercial space operations.

