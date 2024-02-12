Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV Has $3.08 Million Holdings in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD)

Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV decreased its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Free Report) by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 30,010 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 276 shares during the period. Advanced Micro Devices makes up 1.7% of Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest position. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $3,081,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of AMD. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Advanced Micro Devices in the fourth quarter worth about $1,252,070,000. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 57.3% in the 2nd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 25,591,636 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $2,915,143,000 after purchasing an additional 9,318,871 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 105,415.5% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,526,710 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $552,275,000 after buying an additional 8,518,629 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Advanced Micro Devices in the first quarter worth $777,111,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 35.5% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 17,086,683 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,868,258,000 after acquiring an additional 4,475,368 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.43% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Victor Peng sold 100,000 shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock in a transaction on Friday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.11, for a total value of $17,511,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 241,266 shares in the company, valued at $42,248,089.26. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Lisa T. Su sold 75,000 shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.73, for a total transaction of $8,829,750.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,347,640 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $394,117,657.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Victor Peng sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.11, for a total value of $17,511,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 241,266 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,248,089.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 238,293 shares of company stock worth $37,275,520 in the last 90 days. 0.73% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Advanced Micro Devices Price Performance

Shares of AMD traded down $0.57 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $171.91. The company had a trading volume of 57,459,666 shares, compared to its average volume of 85,622,625. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 12-month low of $75.92 and a 12-month high of $184.92. The company has a market capitalization of $275.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 339.79, a PEG ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.63. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $150.95 and a 200-day simple moving average of $123.45. The company has a current ratio of 2.51, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.77. The company had revenue of $6.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.13 billion. Advanced Micro Devices had a return on equity of 5.73% and a net margin of 3.77%. Advanced Micro Devices’s revenue was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.54 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 2.67 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

AMD has been the subject of several research reports. New Street Research upgraded shares of Advanced Micro Devices from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $215.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $165.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $154.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $136.00 to $192.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, Raymond James lowered Advanced Micro Devices from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $190.00 to $195.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and twenty-five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Advanced Micro Devices has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $177.88.

Advanced Micro Devices Profile

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. It operates through Data Center, Client, Gaming, and Embedded segments. The company offers x86 microprocessors and graphics processing units (GPUs) as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, data center, and professional GPUs; and embedded processors, and semi-custom system-on-chip (SoC) products, microprocessor and SoC development services and technology, data processing unites, field programmable gate arrays (FPGA), and adaptive SoC products.

