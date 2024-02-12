Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV Has $231,000 Position in GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:GEHC)

Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV decreased its holdings in shares of GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:GEHC – Free Report) by 11.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,398 shares of the company’s stock after selling 450 shares during the quarter. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV’s holdings in GE HealthCare Technologies were worth $231,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of GE HealthCare Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at $20,521,000. Deutsche Bank AG grew its holdings in GE HealthCare Technologies by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 974,478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,303,000 after buying an additional 31,673 shares in the last quarter. Act Two Investors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of GE HealthCare Technologies by 125.0% in the third quarter. Act Two Investors LLC now owns 70,224 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,778,000 after buying an additional 39,016 shares in the last quarter. Andra AP fonden boosted its position in shares of GE HealthCare Technologies by 3.8% in the third quarter. Andra AP fonden now owns 67,766 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,611,000 after acquiring an additional 2,500 shares during the period. Finally, Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC purchased a new position in GE HealthCare Technologies during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,223,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.18% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have commented on GEHC. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of GE HealthCare Technologies from $94.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on GE HealthCare Technologies in a report on Thursday, November 30th. They set a “hold” rating and a $80.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of GE HealthCare Technologies from $74.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, UBS Group upgraded shares of GE HealthCare Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $66.00 to $88.00 in a research report on Monday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, GE HealthCare Technologies currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $87.82.

GE HealthCare Technologies Trading Up 2.2 %

GEHC traded up $1.83 on Monday, hitting $83.17. 2,289,639 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,002,552. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 1.05. GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. has a 12 month low of $62.35 and a 12 month high of $87.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.87 billion and a PE ratio of 27.54. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $75.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $71.23.

GE HealthCare Technologies (NASDAQ:GEHC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The company reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.11. GE HealthCare Technologies had a return on equity of 25.58% and a net margin of 8.02%. The business had revenue of $5.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.09 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.31 EPS. GE HealthCare Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. will post 4.3 earnings per share for the current year.

GE HealthCare Technologies Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 16th will be paid a $0.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 12th. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.14%. GE HealthCare Technologies’s payout ratio is 3.97%.

GE HealthCare Technologies Company Profile

GE HealthCare Technologies Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of products, services, and complementary digital solutions used in the diagnosis, treatment, and monitoring of patients in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, China, Taiwan, Mongolia, Hong Kong, and internationally.

