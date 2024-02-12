Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV Grows Stock Position in Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB)

Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV increased its holdings in Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB – Free Report) by 7.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,447 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after buying an additional 180 shares during the quarter. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV’s holdings in Albemarle were worth $401,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Albemarle by 124,405.7% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 104,510,053 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $22,664,050,000 after buying an additional 104,426,113 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its position in shares of Albemarle by 33.8% during the second quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 3,381,656 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $754,405,000 after purchasing an additional 853,971 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in Albemarle by 142.3% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,043,861 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $177,499,000 after purchasing an additional 612,963 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Albemarle by 6.0% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,157,015 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $2,265,928,000 after acquiring an additional 575,007 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Albemarle by 45.6% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,378,866 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $299,021,000 after acquiring an additional 432,155 shares during the last quarter. 84.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE ALB traded up $4.31 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $120.09. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,850,108 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,665,179. Albemarle Co. has a 12-month low of $108.39 and a 12-month high of $293.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.28, a PEG ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.61. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $129.95 and a 200-day moving average price of $151.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.81 and a quick ratio of 0.94.

ALB has been the subject of several research reports. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Albemarle from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $140.00 to $128.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 5th. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Albemarle from $142.00 to $137.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. TD Cowen downgraded Albemarle from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $220.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Monday, January 29th. Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on shares of Albemarle from $308.00 to $191.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. Finally, Citigroup cut shares of Albemarle from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $175.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Friday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Albemarle presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $200.16.

Albemarle Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets engineered specialty chemicals worldwide. It operates through three segments: Lithium, Bromine, and Catalysts. The Lithium segment offers lithium compounds, including lithium carbonate, lithium hydroxide, lithium chloride, and lithium specialties and reagents, such as butyllithium and lithium aluminum hydride for use in lithium batteries for consumer electronics and electric vehicles, high performance greases, thermoplastic elastomers for car tires, rubber soles, plastic bottles, catalysts for chemical reactions, organic synthesis processes in the areas of steroid chemistry and vitamins, life sciences, pharmaceutical industry, and other markets.

