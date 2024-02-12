Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV Grows Stock Position in Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB)

Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV increased its holdings in Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB – Free Report) by 7.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,447 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after buying an additional 180 shares during the quarter. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV’s holdings in Albemarle were worth $401,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Albemarle by 124,405.7% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 104,510,053 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $22,664,050,000 after buying an additional 104,426,113 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its position in shares of Albemarle by 33.8% during the second quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 3,381,656 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $754,405,000 after purchasing an additional 853,971 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in Albemarle by 142.3% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,043,861 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $177,499,000 after purchasing an additional 612,963 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Albemarle by 6.0% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,157,015 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $2,265,928,000 after acquiring an additional 575,007 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Albemarle by 45.6% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,378,866 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $299,021,000 after acquiring an additional 432,155 shares during the last quarter. 84.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Albemarle Stock Performance
Shares of NYSE ALB traded up $4.31 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $120.09. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,850,108 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,665,179. Albemarle Co. has a 12-month low of $108.39 and a 12-month high of $293.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.28, a PEG ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.61. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $129.95 and a 200-day moving average price of $151.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.81 and a quick ratio of 0.94.
Albemarle Company Profile
Albemarle Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets engineered specialty chemicals worldwide. It operates through three segments: Lithium, Bromine, and Catalysts. The Lithium segment offers lithium compounds, including lithium carbonate, lithium hydroxide, lithium chloride, and lithium specialties and reagents, such as butyllithium and lithium aluminum hydride for use in lithium batteries for consumer electronics and electric vehicles, high performance greases, thermoplastic elastomers for car tires, rubber soles, plastic bottles, catalysts for chemical reactions, organic synthesis processes in the areas of steroid chemistry and vitamins, life sciences, pharmaceutical industry, and other markets.
