Investment Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates for Cognizant Technology Solutions (CTSH)

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ: CTSH) recently:
- 2/7/2024 – Cognizant Technology Solutions had its price target raised by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $74.00 to $77.00. They now have a “sector perform” rating on the stock.
- 2/7/2024 – Cognizant Technology Solutions had its price target lowered by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $88.00 to $85.00. They now have a “market perform” rating on the stock.
- 1/30/2024 – Cognizant Technology Solutions is now covered by analysts at Mizuho. They set a “neutral” rating and a $82.00 price target on the stock.
- 1/23/2024 – Cognizant Technology Solutions had its price target raised by analysts at Barclays PLC from $75.00 to $80.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.
- 1/17/2024 – Cognizant Technology Solutions had its price target raised by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from $76.00 to $90.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
- 1/11/2024 – Cognizant Technology Solutions was upgraded by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $85.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $70.00.
- 1/5/2024 – Cognizant Technology Solutions had its “sell” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Societe Generale. They now have a $67.00 price target on the stock.
- 1/4/2024 – Cognizant Technology Solutions was upgraded by analysts at Wolfe Research from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating.
- 12/26/2023 – Cognizant Technology Solutions had its price target raised by analysts at Wedbush from $75.00 to $85.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.
- 12/14/2023 – Cognizant Technology Solutions was upgraded by analysts at Barclays PLC from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating. They now have a $75.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $61.00.
Cognizant Technology Solutions Stock Down 1.6 %
Shares of CTSH traded down $1.21 on Monday, hitting $75.89. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,248,501 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,768,075. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.07, a P/E/G ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.08. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $75.25 and its 200-day moving average price is $70.87. The company has a quick ratio of 2.23, a current ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. has a fifty-two week low of $56.45 and a fifty-two week high of $78.93.
Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The information technology service provider reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $4.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.76 billion. Cognizant Technology Solutions had a return on equity of 17.83% and a net margin of 10.98%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.01 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. will post 4.6 EPS for the current year.
Cognizant Technology Solutions Increases Dividend
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. MUFG Securities EMEA plc acquired a new stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions during the fourth quarter valued at about $20,771,000. Johnson Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. now owns 5,167 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $390,000 after purchasing an additional 277 shares in the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 199,413 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $15,062,000 after purchasing an additional 2,944 shares in the last quarter. Skopos Labs Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions during the fourth quarter valued at about $362,000. Finally, Affinity Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions in the fourth quarter worth approximately $473,000. Institutional investors own 90.77% of the company’s stock.
Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation, a professional services company, provides consulting and technology, and outsourcing services in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Financial Services; Health Sciences; Products and Resources; and Communications, Media and Technology.
