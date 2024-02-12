Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF (NYSEARCA:XMHQ) Sets New 1-Year High at $97.47

Shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF (NYSEARCA:XMHQ – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $97.47 and last traded at $97.44, with a volume of 57102 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $96.87.

Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF Stock Up 1.1 %

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $89.13 and its 200 day moving average price is $83.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.13 and a beta of 1.03.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF by 38.5% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,770,054 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,560,000 after purchasing an additional 492,142 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp raised its stake in Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF by 660.9% during the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 1,040,757 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,002,000 after purchasing an additional 903,980 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its stake in Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF by 64.7% during the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,033,038 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,641,000 after purchasing an additional 405,781 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF by 58.2% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 794,064 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,954,000 after purchasing an additional 292,235 shares during the period. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its stake in Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF by 12.7% during the third quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 641,166 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,639,000 after purchasing an additional 72,357 shares during the period.

About Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF

The Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF (XMHQ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P MidCap 400 Quality index. The fund tracks the S&P mid-cap 400 Quality Index, which screens stocks based on fundamental factors and weights them using a multi-factor approach. XMHQ was launched on Dec 1, 2006 and is managed by Invesco.

