Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHQ) Hits New 1-Year High at $57.85

Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHQ – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $57.85 and last traded at $57.82, with a volume of 337806 shares. The stock had previously closed at $57.58.

Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF Trading Up 0.0 %

The stock has a market cap of $6.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.07 and a beta of 0.94. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $54.49 and its 200 day moving average is $52.23.

Institutional Trading of Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. First Command Advisory Services Inc. raised its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF by 7.8% in the third quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. now owns 13,822,335 shares of the company’s stock worth $691,620,000 after acquiring an additional 1,002,069 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF by 10.4% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 5,552,952 shares of the company’s stock valued at $277,870,000 after buying an additional 524,331 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF by 0.6% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,100,644 shares of the company’s stock valued at $205,196,000 after buying an additional 22,558 shares during the period. Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,493,947 shares of the company’s stock valued at $188,953,000 after buying an additional 178,554 shares during the period. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF during the fourth quarter worth $143,042,000.

Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF Company Profile

The Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF (SPHQ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Quality index. The fund tracks an index of US large-cap stocks selected by return on equity, changes in net operating assets and financial leverage. Stocks are weighted by these quality factors, scaled by market cap.

