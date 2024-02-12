Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF (NYSEARCA:SPGP) Reaches New 12-Month High at $99.42

Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF (NYSEARCA:SPGP – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $99.42 and last traded at $99.40, with a volume of 41445 shares. The stock had previously closed at $98.43.

Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF Stock Up 0.8 %

The stock has a market cap of $3.41 billion, a PE ratio of 10.51 and a beta of 1.11. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $96.39 and its 200 day moving average price is $93.68.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Coulter & Justus Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,606,000. Oder Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF by 11.0% in the 3rd quarter. Oder Investment Management LLC now owns 10,111 shares of the company’s stock valued at $923,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA grew its stake in Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF by 13.8% in the 2nd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 2,048 shares of the company’s stock valued at $186,000 after acquiring an additional 248 shares during the period. First Command Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $64,000. Finally, Smith Moore & CO. acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $254,000.

About Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF

The Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF (SPGP) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 GARP index. The fund tracks an index of S&P 500 stocks selected by growth, quality and value traits, and weighted by growth. SPGP was launched on Jun 16, 2011 and is managed by Invesco.

