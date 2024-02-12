Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) Shares Sold by Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV

Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV decreased its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) by 65.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,676 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 12,392 shares during the quarter. Invesco QQQ Trust comprises approximately 1.3% of Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV’s holdings, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $2,392,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in QQQ. Avalon Trust Co acquired a new position in Invesco QQQ Trust in the second quarter worth about $28,000. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in Invesco QQQ Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at $36,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $44,000. Blume Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 104.0% during the third quarter. Blume Capital Management Inc. now owns 135 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 3,500 shares during the period. Finally, Investors Research Corp raised its holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust by 83.5% during the 2nd quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 156 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 71 shares during the period. 43.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Invesco QQQ Trust alerts:

Invesco QQQ Trust Trading Down 0.4 %

NASDAQ:QQQ traded down $1.71 on Monday, hitting $435.34. 32,451,803 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 44,556,141. Invesco QQQ Trust has a 1 year low of $285.19 and a 1 year high of $439.14. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $410.75 and a 200-day moving average price of $384.35.

Invesco QQQ Trust Dividend Announcement

Invesco QQQ Trust Company Profile

The company also recently disclosed a None dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 28th were issued a $0.2158 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 27th.

(Free Report)

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco QQQ Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco QQQ Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.