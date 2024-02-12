Invesco Agriculture Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF (NASDAQ:PDBA) Short Interest Update

Invesco Agriculture Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF (NASDAQ:PDBA – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 5,100 shares, an increase of 5,000.0% from the January 15th total of 100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 23,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Institutional Trading of Invesco Agriculture Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Private Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco Agriculture Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $9,121,000. Nilsine Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco Agriculture Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $5,181,000. Columbus Macro LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco Agriculture Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF during the third quarter worth about $656,000. Proficio Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco Agriculture Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF during the third quarter worth about $444,000. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP boosted its holdings in Invesco Agriculture Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF by 91.5% during the fourth quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 24,164 shares of the company’s stock worth $714,000 after buying an additional 11,549 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco Agriculture Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ:PDBA traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $31.94. The stock had a trading volume of 189 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,100. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $30.75 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $31.62. Invesco Agriculture Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF has a 1 year low of $28.77 and a 1 year high of $33.07.

Invesco Agriculture Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF Announces Dividend

Invesco Agriculture Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF Company Profile

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 22nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 19th were issued a $2.0361 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 18th.

The Invesco Agriculture Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF (PDBA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad market commodities. PBDA is an actively managed portfolio that provides exposure to global agricultural commodities through a Cayman Islands subsidiary. PDBA was launched on Aug 24, 2022 and is managed by Invesco.

