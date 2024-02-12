Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) Shares Sold by Montag A & Associates Inc.

Montag A & Associates Inc. reduced its position in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Free Report) by 13.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 19,098 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 2,948 shares during the quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $5,582,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of ISRG. RFP Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in Intuitive Surgical by 166.7% in the 2nd quarter. RFP Financial Group LLC now owns 80 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. OFI Invest Asset Management bought a new stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical in the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new stake in Intuitive Surgical during the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Intuitive Surgical in the second quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, First Command Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new stake in Intuitive Surgical in the 3rd quarter worth about $37,000. 82.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Intuitive Surgical alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Robert Desantis sold 867 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $290.00, for a total value of $251,430.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 7,259 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,105,110. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Intuitive Surgical news, EVP Robert Desantis sold 867 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $290.00, for a total value of $251,430.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 7,259 shares in the company, valued at $2,105,110. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, President David J. Rosa sold 80,710 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $389.28, for a total transaction of $31,418,788.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 163,399 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $63,607,962.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 132,645 shares of company stock worth $49,267,144. 0.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Intuitive Surgical Price Performance

ISRG traded down $6.09 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $382.13. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,537,776 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,857,213. The business’s 50-day moving average is $348.85 and its 200-day moving average is $313.79. The stock has a market cap of $134.64 billion, a PE ratio of 77.18, a P/E/G ratio of 6.03 and a beta of 1.37. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $222.65 and a fifty-two week high of $392.00.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The medical equipment provider reported $1.60 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.12. Intuitive Surgical had a net margin of 25.24% and a return on equity of 13.11%. The company had revenue of $1.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.89 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.91 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 16.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 4.93 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on ISRG. SVB Leerink assumed coverage on shares of Intuitive Surgical in a research report on Monday, October 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $342.00 target price on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Intuitive Surgical from $360.00 to $420.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. HSBC assumed coverage on shares of Intuitive Surgical in a research report on Friday, November 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $318.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $400.00 to $432.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Intuitive Surgical from $300.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 4th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Intuitive Surgical has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $371.60.

Get Our Latest Analysis on Intuitive Surgical

About Intuitive Surgical

(Free Report)

Intuitive Surgical, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets products that enable physicians and healthcare providers to enhance the quality of and access to minimally invasive care in the United States and internationally. The company offers the da Vinci Surgical System to enable complex surgery using a minimally invasive approach; and Ion endoluminal system, which extends its commercial offerings beyond surgery into diagnostic procedures enabling minimally invasive biopsies in the lung.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ISRG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Intuitive Surgical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intuitive Surgical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.