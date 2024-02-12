Internet Computer (ICP) Trading 0.5% Higher Over Last 7 Days

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 5% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on February 12th. One Internet Computer token can currently be purchased for about $12.67 or 0.00026461 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, Internet Computer has traded 0.5% higher against the dollar. Internet Computer has a total market cap of $5.80 billion and approximately $83.26 million worth of Internet Computer was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $38.78 or 0.00081010 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $9.58 or 0.00020014 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.10 or 0.00006476 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0768 or 0.00000160 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0856 or 0.00000179 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000365 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.71 or 0.00001476 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.08 or 0.00006427 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00001311 BTC.

Moonbeam (GLMR) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00000762 BTC.

Internet Computer Profile

Internet Computer (CRYPTO:ICP) uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was May 10th, 2021. Internet Computer’s total supply is 514,206,949 tokens and its circulating supply is 457,879,607 tokens. The official website for Internet Computer is internetcomputer.org. Internet Computer’s official Twitter account is @dfinity and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Internet Computer is forum.dfinity.org. The Reddit community for Internet Computer is https://reddit.com/r/dfinity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Internet Computer

According to CryptoCompare, “Internet Computer (ICP) represents a significant advancement in the field of blockchain technology, aiming to decentralise the internet by enabling a scalable, secure, and efficient platform for running applications and services directly on the blockchain. It was developed by the DFINITY Foundation, under the leadership of Dominic Williams, to challenge the current internet infrastructure and offer an alternative that reduces reliance on centralised cloud services.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Internet Computer directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Internet Computer should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Internet Computer using one of the exchanges listed above.

