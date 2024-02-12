Internet Computer (ICP) Price Reaches $13.32 on Major Exchanges

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 1.5% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on February 12th. Internet Computer has a total market cap of $6.10 billion and $109.23 million worth of Internet Computer was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Internet Computer token can currently be purchased for about $13.32 or 0.00026774 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Internet Computer has traded up 8.7% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $40.88 or 0.00082156 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $9.99 or 0.00020070 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.36 or 0.00006758 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0797 or 0.00000160 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0883 or 0.00000178 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000368 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00001462 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.16 or 0.00006336 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00001338 BTC.

Moonbeam (GLMR) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00000774 BTC.

Internet Computer Profile

ICP uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on May 10th, 2021. Internet Computer’s total supply is 514,210,103 tokens and its circulating supply is 457,882,760 tokens. The Reddit community for Internet Computer is https://reddit.com/r/dfinity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Internet Computer’s official message board is forum.dfinity.org. The official website for Internet Computer is internetcomputer.org. Internet Computer’s official Twitter account is @dfinity and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Internet Computer Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Internet Computer (ICP) represents a significant advancement in the field of blockchain technology, aiming to decentralise the internet by enabling a scalable, secure, and efficient platform for running applications and services directly on the blockchain. It was developed by the DFINITY Foundation, under the leadership of Dominic Williams, to challenge the current internet infrastructure and offer an alternative that reduces reliance on centralised cloud services.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Internet Computer directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Internet Computer should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Internet Computer using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

