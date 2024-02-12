Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE) Price Target Raised to $149.00

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE – Get Free Report) had its price objective hoisted by Piper Sandler from $135.00 to $149.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Piper Sandler’s price target suggests a potential upside of 9.70% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $119.00 to $124.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $142.00 to $151.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $130.00 to $146.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 12th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 5th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $154.00 to $164.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Intercontinental Exchange has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $141.77.

Get Intercontinental Exchange alerts:

Get Our Latest Research Report on Intercontinental Exchange

Intercontinental Exchange Trading Up 0.2 %

Intercontinental Exchange stock traded up $0.33 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $135.82. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 449,240 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,296,189. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The stock has a market cap of $77.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 1.01. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $125.12 and a 200-day moving average price of $116.83. Intercontinental Exchange has a 12 month low of $94.16 and a 12 month high of $136.22.

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The financial services provider reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $2.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.20 billion. Intercontinental Exchange had a net margin of 23.91% and a return on equity of 12.91%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.25 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Intercontinental Exchange will post 5.84 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at Intercontinental Exchange

In related news, CAO James W. Namkung sold 1,171 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total transaction of $140,520.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 18,677 shares in the company, valued at $2,241,240. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Intercontinental Exchange news, CAO James W. Namkung sold 1,171 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total transaction of $140,520.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 18,677 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,241,240. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Douglas Foley sold 1,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.46, for a total transaction of $183,136.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 16,802 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,923,156.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 82,384 shares of company stock worth $10,222,586 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Intercontinental Exchange

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. OFI Invest Asset Management purchased a new stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange in the third quarter worth $25,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp purchased a new stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange in the third quarter worth $26,000. Fortitude Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. 87.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Intercontinental Exchange

(Get Free Report)

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of market infrastructure, data services, and technology solutions for financial institutions, corporations, and government entities in the United States, the United Kingdom, the European Union, Singapore, India, Abu Dhabi, Israel, and Canada.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Intercontinental Exchange Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intercontinental Exchange and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.