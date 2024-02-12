Intellicheck (NYSE:IDN) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Intellicheck (NYSE:IDN – Free Report) in a research note published on Friday morning. The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.

Intellicheck Stock Performance

Shares of IDN opened at $1.84 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.82 and a beta of 1.71. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $1.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.08. Intellicheck has a 52 week low of $1.56 and a 52 week high of $2.88.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in IDN. Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Intellicheck in the 1st quarter worth $735,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Intellicheck in the 1st quarter worth $43,000. Ancora Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Intellicheck by 54.5% in the 4th quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 116,309 shares of the company’s stock worth $232,000 after purchasing an additional 41,014 shares during the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Intellicheck in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of Intellicheck in the 1st quarter worth $34,000. 36.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Intellicheck

Intellicheck, Inc, a technology company, develops, integrates, and markets threat identification and identity authentication solutions primarily in the United States. The company offers solutions for bank and retail fraud prevention, law enforcement threat identification, and mobile and handheld access control and security systems.

