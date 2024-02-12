Insider Selling: Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT) Insider Sells $4,204,967.52 in Stock

Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT – Get Free Report) insider Christopher J. Nassetta sold 21,489 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.68, for a total value of $4,204,967.52. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 2,536,478 shares in the company, valued at $496,338,015.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Hilton Worldwide Price Performance

NYSE:HLT opened at $192.16 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $48.46 billion, a PE ratio of 44.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.26. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $183.23 and its 200 day moving average price is $164.63. Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. has a 12 month low of $129.86 and a 12 month high of $198.15.

Get Hilton Worldwide alerts:

Hilton Worldwide (NYSE:HLT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The company reported $1.68 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $2.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.61 billion. Hilton Worldwide had a negative return on equity of 94.46% and a net margin of 11.15%. Hilton Worldwide’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.59 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. will post 7.1 EPS for the current year.

Hilton Worldwide Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.31%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 22nd. Hilton Worldwide’s payout ratio is 13.86%.

Hilton Worldwide declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase program on Thursday, November 9th that permits the company to buyback $3.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to reacquire up to 7.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Hilton Worldwide

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in HLT. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its stake in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 7.9% during the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 1,473 shares of the company’s stock worth $224,000 after buying an additional 108 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO. boosted its stake in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 8.0% during the first quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 1,499 shares of the company’s stock worth $227,000 after buying an additional 111 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its stake in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 22.9% during the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 3,422 shares of the company’s stock worth $519,000 after buying an additional 637 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 8.6% during the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 6,148 shares of the company’s stock worth $932,000 after buying an additional 487 shares during the period. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new stake in shares of Hilton Worldwide during the first quarter worth about $91,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.71% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

HLT has been the topic of several recent research reports. Evercore ISI restated an “in-line” rating and set a $200.00 target price on shares of Hilton Worldwide in a report on Monday, February 5th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Hilton Worldwide from $182.00 to $183.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Macquarie upped their price objective on Hilton Worldwide from $190.00 to $192.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Hilton Worldwide from $184.00 to $203.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on Hilton Worldwide from $200.00 to $204.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $176.93.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Hilton Worldwide

Hilton Worldwide Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc, a hospitality company, engages in managing, franchising, owning, and leasing hotels and resorts. It operates through two segments, Management and Franchise, and Ownership. The company engages in the hotel management and licensing of its brands. It operates luxury hotels under the Waldorf Astoria Hotels & Resorts, LXR Hotels & Resorts, and Conrad Hotels & Resorts brand; lifestyle hotels under the Canopy by Hilton, Curio Collection by Hilton, Tapestry Collection by Hilton, Tempo by Hilton, and Motto by Hilton brand; full service hotels under the Signia by Hilton, Hilton Hotels & Resorts, and DoubleTree by Hilton brand; service hotels under the Hilton Garden Inn, Hampton by Hilton, and Tru by Hilton brand; all-suite hotels under the Embassy Suites by Hilton, Homewood Suites by Hilton, and Home2 Suites by Hilton brand; and premium economy hotel under the Spark by Hilton brand, as well as Hilton Grand Vacations.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Hilton Worldwide Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hilton Worldwide and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.