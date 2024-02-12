Insider Selling: Equity Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQBK) EVP Sells 1,050 Shares of Stock

Equity Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQBK – Get Free Report) EVP Julie A. Huber sold 1,050 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.14, for a total value of $33,747.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 56,918 shares in the company, valued at $1,829,344.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Equity Bancshares Price Performance

EQBK stock traded up $1.06 during trading on Monday, hitting $33.51. The stock had a trading volume of 31,462 shares, compared to its average volume of 61,925. The stock has a market capitalization of $516.39 million, a P/E ratio of 10.17 and a beta of 0.90. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $32.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $27.97. Equity Bancshares, Inc. has a twelve month low of $20.50 and a twelve month high of $34.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.83.

Get Equity Bancshares alerts:

Equity Bancshares Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 29th were given a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 28th. Equity Bancshares’s payout ratio is presently 102.13%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. DA Davidson increased their target price on Equity Bancshares from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 7th. TheStreet upgraded Equity Bancshares from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 26th.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Equity Bancshares

Institutional Trading of Equity Bancshares

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its holdings in shares of Equity Bancshares by 40.4% in the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 1,113 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 320 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its stake in Equity Bancshares by 406.0% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,189 shares of the bank’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 954 shares during the period. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Equity Bancshares during the 4th quarter valued at $69,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in shares of Equity Bancshares by 153.5% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,162 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 1,309 shares during the period. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Equity Bancshares by 255.9% during the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,609 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 1,876 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.01% of the company’s stock.

About Equity Bancshares

(Get Free Report)

Equity Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Equity Bank that provides a range of banking, mortgage banking, and financial services to individual and corporate customers. The company accepts various demand, savings, money market, and time deposits. Its loan products include commercial and industrial, commercial real estate-backed, commercial lines of credit, working capital, term, equipment financing, acquisition, expansion and development, borrowing base, real estate construction, homebuilder, agricultural, government guaranteed, and other loan products to national and regional companies, restaurant franchisees, hoteliers, real estate developers, manufacturing and industrial companies, agribusiness companies, and other businesses.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Equity Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equity Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.