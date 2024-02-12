Insider Selling: Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN) Insider Sells 19,750 Shares of Stock

Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN – Get Free Report) insider Ernest W. Marshall, Jr. sold 19,750 shares of Eaton stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $273.17, for a total value of $5,395,107.50. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 29,712 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,116,427.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Eaton Stock Performance

NYSE:ETN opened at $277.96 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $110.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $243.38 and its 200-day moving average is $226.58. Eaton Co. plc has a 1-year low of $155.38 and a 1-year high of $278.58.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The industrial products company reported $2.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.47 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $5.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.91 billion. Eaton had a return on equity of 20.05% and a net margin of 13.88%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.06 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Eaton Co. plc will post 10.17 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Eaton

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ETN. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners acquired a new position in Eaton in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new position in Eaton in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Marquette Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Eaton during the second quarter worth approximately $28,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new position in shares of Eaton during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Global Trust Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Eaton during the third quarter worth approximately $32,000. 81.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on ETN shares. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Eaton from $220.00 to $257.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Eaton from $220.00 to $246.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Barclays boosted their price target on Eaton from $185.00 to $187.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. UBS Group boosted their price target on Eaton from $255.00 to $305.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on Eaton from $270.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $237.92.

About Eaton

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company worldwide. The company's Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segment provides electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality and connectivity products, wiring devices, circuit protection products, utility power distribution products, power reliability equipment, and services, as well as hazardous duty electrical equipment, emergency lighting, fire detection, explosion-proof instrumentation, and structural support systems.

