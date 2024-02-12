Insider Selling: Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH) CFO Sells $10,467,000.00 in Stock

Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH – Get Free Report) CFO Craig A. Lampo sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.67, for a total transaction of $10,467,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 147,045 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,391,200.15. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Amphenol Stock Performance

Amphenol stock opened at $105.29 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.17, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. Amphenol Co. has a 1 year low of $72.00 and a 1 year high of $105.41. The company has a market cap of $63.16 billion, a PE ratio of 33.86, a PEG ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 1.30. The company’s 50-day moving average is $98.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $90.11.

Amphenol (NYSE:APH – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The electronics maker reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.05. Amphenol had a net margin of 15.36% and a return on equity of 23.94%. The company had revenue of $3.33 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.16 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.78 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Amphenol Co. will post 3.26 earnings per share for the current year.

Amphenol Dividend Announcement

Institutional Trading of Amphenol

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 19th will be paid a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 18th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.84%. Amphenol’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.30%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Peoples Bank KS bought a new stake in shares of Amphenol in the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Amphenol in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Mendota Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Amphenol in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Amphenol by 75.5% in the 4th quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 330 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Avior Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Amphenol by 70.8% in the 4th quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 333 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. 93.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of Amphenol from $97.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 15th. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Amphenol in a report on Friday, January 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $117.00 target price on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Amphenol from $107.00 to $119.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Amphenol from $100.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Amphenol from $88.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $102.11.

Amphenol Company Profile

Amphenol Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, primarily designs, manufactures, and markets electrical, electronic, and fiber optic connectors in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Harsh Environment Solutions, Communications Solutions, and Interconnect and Sensor Systems.

