Innospec (IOSP) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Innospec (NASDAQ:IOSP – Get Free Report) will issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, February 13th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.59 per share for the quarter. Parties that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Innospec stock opened at $118.90 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $117.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $108.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.41 and a beta of 1.11. Innospec has a 1-year low of $91.74 and a 1-year high of $125.87.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IOSP. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Innospec by 1.3% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,846,362 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $243,847,000 after purchasing an additional 36,583 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Innospec by 1.0% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,168,986 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $108,190,000 after acquiring an additional 11,943 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Innospec by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,022,850 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $105,210,000 after acquiring an additional 49,098 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Innospec by 1.9% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 911,808 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $87,342,000 after buying an additional 16,835 shares during the period. Finally, Wasatch Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Innospec by 7.4% in the first quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 689,527 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $63,816,000 after buying an additional 47,327 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.89% of the company’s stock.

Innospec Inc develops, manufactures, blends, markets, and supplies specialty chemicals in the United States, rest of North America, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, and internationally. The company's Fuel Specialties segment offers a range of specialty chemical products that are used as additives in various fuels.

