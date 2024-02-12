Innergex Renewable Energy Inc. (TSE:INE) Given Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Innergex Renewable Energy Inc. (TSE:INE – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the seven brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$15.03.
A number of brokerages have commented on INE. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of Innergex Renewable Energy from C$17.50 to C$14.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Innergex Renewable Energy from C$16.00 to C$13.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 10th. CIBC cut their price objective on Innergex Renewable Energy from C$13.50 to C$13.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. Raymond James cut their price target on shares of Innergex Renewable Energy from C$21.50 to C$15.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, Desjardins lifted their price target on shares of Innergex Renewable Energy from C$14.00 to C$14.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 29th.
Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on INE
Innergex Renewable Energy Stock Up 1.9 %
About Innergex Renewable Energy
Innergex Renewable Energy Inc operates as an independent renewable power producer in Canada, the United States, France, and Chile. It acquires, owns, develops, and operates hydroelectric facilities, and wind and solar farms, as well as energy storage facilities. The company operates through three segments: Hydroelectric Power Generation, Wind Power Generation, and Solar Power Generation.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Innergex Renewable Energy
- Why is the Ex-Dividend Date Significant to Investors?
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 2/5 – 2/9
- How to Invest and Trade Chinese Stocks
- Cloudflare results spark analysts reset: 25% upside ahead
- What Percentage Gainers Tell Investors and Why They Don’t Tell the Whole Story
- Beyond Nvidia: The hidden stars with 200% earnings growth
Receive News & Ratings for Innergex Renewable Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Innergex Renewable Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.