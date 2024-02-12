Innergex Renewable Energy Inc. (TSE:INE) Given Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Innergex Renewable Energy Inc. (TSE:INE – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the seven brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$15.03.

A number of brokerages have commented on INE. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of Innergex Renewable Energy from C$17.50 to C$14.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Innergex Renewable Energy from C$16.00 to C$13.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 10th. CIBC cut their price objective on Innergex Renewable Energy from C$13.50 to C$13.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. Raymond James cut their price target on shares of Innergex Renewable Energy from C$21.50 to C$15.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, Desjardins lifted their price target on shares of Innergex Renewable Energy from C$14.00 to C$14.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 29th.

Innergex Renewable Energy Stock Up 1.9 %

About Innergex Renewable Energy

Shares of INE stock opened at C$8.25 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of C$9.07 and a 200 day moving average price of C$10.29. The stock has a market cap of C$1.69 billion, a P/E ratio of -48.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 20.61 and a beta of 0.38. Innergex Renewable Energy has a one year low of C$8.10 and a one year high of C$15.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 440.26, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.58.

Innergex Renewable Energy Inc operates as an independent renewable power producer in Canada, the United States, France, and Chile. It acquires, owns, develops, and operates hydroelectric facilities, and wind and solar farms, as well as energy storage facilities. The company operates through three segments: Hydroelectric Power Generation, Wind Power Generation, and Solar Power Generation.

