Ingles Markets (NASDAQ:IMKTA) Downgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of Ingles Markets (NASDAQ:IMKTA – Free Report) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Friday morning.

NASDAQ IMKTA opened at $78.38 on Friday. Ingles Markets has a 12 month low of $73.38 and a 12 month high of $95.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 2.88 and a quick ratio of 1.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.49 billion, a PE ratio of 8.06 and a beta of 0.64. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $84.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $81.51.

Ingles Markets (NASDAQ:IMKTA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The company reported $2.28 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $1.48 billion during the quarter. Ingles Markets had a net margin of 3.14% and a return on equity of 13.12%.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 19th. Investors of record on Friday, January 12th were issued a dividend of $0.165 per share. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.84%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 11th. Ingles Markets’s payout ratio is 6.79%.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in Ingles Markets by 24.2% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,647 shares of the company’s stock worth $315,000 after purchasing an additional 710 shares during the period. Quest Partners LLC acquired a new position in Ingles Markets in the 4th quarter worth approximately $78,000. Trexquant Investment LP boosted its stake in Ingles Markets by 18.7% in the 4th quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 21,379 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,847,000 after purchasing an additional 3,367 shares during the period. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in Ingles Markets by 16.2% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 27,099 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,341,000 after purchasing an additional 3,783 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in Ingles Markets in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,261,000. 62.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Ingles Markets, Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, operates a chain of supermarkets in the southeast United States. It offers food products, including grocery, meat and dairy products, produce, frozen foods, and other perishables; and non-food products, which include fuel centers, pharmacies, health and beauty care products, and general merchandise, as well as private label items.

