Infosys Limited (NYSE:INFY) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Infosys Limited (NYSE:INFY – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the eleven ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $20.95.
INFY has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $22.00 price objective on shares of Infosys in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Infosys from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. StockNews.com raised shares of Infosys from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. UBS Group raised shares of Infosys from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Finally, HSBC downgraded shares of Infosys from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th.
Infosys stock opened at $20.10 on Monday. Infosys has a 52-week low of $14.71 and a 52-week high of $20.74. The company’s 50 day moving average is $18.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.81. The firm has a market cap of $83.20 billion, a PE ratio of 28.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 0.96.
Infosys (NYSE:INFY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 11th. The technology company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.01. Infosys had a net margin of 15.91% and a return on equity of 31.25%. The company had revenue of $4.66 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.58 billion. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Infosys will post 0.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Infosys Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides consulting, technology, outsourcing, and next-generation digital services in North America, Europe, India, and internationally. It provides application management and application development services, independent validation solutions, product engineering and management, infrastructure management services, traditional enterprise application implementation, support, and integration services.
