Infosys Limited (NYSE:INFY) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Infosys Limited (NYSE:INFY – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the eleven ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $20.95.

INFY has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $22.00 price objective on shares of Infosys in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Infosys from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. StockNews.com raised shares of Infosys from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. UBS Group raised shares of Infosys from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Finally, HSBC downgraded shares of Infosys from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th.

Get Infosys alerts:

Get Our Latest Research Report on Infosys

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Infosys Stock Down 0.4 %

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of INFY. FWL Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Infosys during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Infosys in the 4th quarter worth $36,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Infosys by 88.3% in the 3rd quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,945 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 1,381 shares during the period. Planned Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Infosys in the 4th quarter worth $50,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Infosys by 113.4% in the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,130 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 1,663 shares during the period. 11.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Infosys stock opened at $20.10 on Monday. Infosys has a 52-week low of $14.71 and a 52-week high of $20.74. The company’s 50 day moving average is $18.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.81. The firm has a market cap of $83.20 billion, a PE ratio of 28.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 0.96.

Infosys (NYSE:INFY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 11th. The technology company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.01. Infosys had a net margin of 15.91% and a return on equity of 31.25%. The company had revenue of $4.66 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.58 billion. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Infosys will post 0.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Infosys Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Infosys Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides consulting, technology, outsourcing, and next-generation digital services in North America, Europe, India, and internationally. It provides application management and application development services, independent validation solutions, product engineering and management, infrastructure management services, traditional enterprise application implementation, support, and integration services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Infosys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Infosys and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.