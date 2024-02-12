Industrial Logistics Properties Trust (NASDAQ:ILPT) versus Kimco Realty (NYSE:KIM) Critical Analysis

Kimco Realty (NYSE:KIM – Get Free Report) and Industrial Logistics Properties Trust (NASDAQ:ILPT – Get Free Report) are both finance companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, valuation, earnings, risk and dividends.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Kimco Realty and Industrial Logistics Properties Trust’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Kimco Realty $1.78 billion 6.98 $125.98 million $1.02 19.69 Industrial Logistics Properties Trust $434.78 million 0.59 -$226.72 million ($1.66) -2.36

Kimco Realty has higher revenue and earnings than Industrial Logistics Properties Trust. Industrial Logistics Properties Trust is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Kimco Realty, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Profitability

90.4% of Kimco Realty shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 67.0% of Industrial Logistics Properties Trust shares are owned by institutional investors. 2.2% of Kimco Realty shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 1.5% of Industrial Logistics Properties Trust shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares Kimco Realty and Industrial Logistics Properties Trust’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Kimco Realty 36.69% 6.72% 3.63% Industrial Logistics Properties Trust -24.79% -8.46% -1.91%

Risk and Volatility

Kimco Realty has a beta of 1.47, indicating that its share price is 47% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Industrial Logistics Properties Trust has a beta of 1.73, indicating that its share price is 73% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for Kimco Realty and Industrial Logistics Properties Trust, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Kimco Realty 0 4 4 0 2.50 Industrial Logistics Properties Trust 0 0 1 0 3.00

Kimco Realty currently has a consensus price target of $22.18, indicating a potential upside of 10.43%. Industrial Logistics Properties Trust has a consensus price target of $10.00, indicating a potential upside of 155.75%. Given Industrial Logistics Properties Trust’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Industrial Logistics Properties Trust is more favorable than Kimco Realty.

Dividends

Kimco Realty pays an annual dividend of $0.96 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.8%. Industrial Logistics Properties Trust pays an annual dividend of $0.04 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.0%. Kimco Realty pays out 94.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Industrial Logistics Properties Trust pays out -2.4% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Kimco Realty has increased its dividend for 3 consecutive years. Kimco Realty is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Summary

Kimco Realty beats Industrial Logistics Properties Trust on 13 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Kimco Realty

Kimco Realty Corp. is a real estate investment trust (REIT) headquartered in New Hyde Park, N.Y., that is one of North America’s largest publicly traded owners and operators of open-air shopping centers. As of December 31, 2018, the company owned interests in 437 U.S. shopping centers comprising 76 million square feet of leasable space primarily concentrated in the top major metropolitan markets.

About Industrial Logistics Properties Trust

ILPT is a real estate investment trust focused on owning and leasing high quality distribution and logistics properties. As of September 30, 2023, ILPT's portfolio consisted of 413 properties containing approximately 60.0 million rentable square feet located in 39 states. Approximately 77% of ILPT's annualized rental revenues as of September 30, 2023 are derived from investment grade tenants, tenants that are subsidiaries of investment grade rated entities or Hawaii land leases. ILPT is managed by The RMR Group (Nasdaq: RMR), a leading U.S. alternative asset management company with approximately $36 billion in assets under management as of September 30, 2023, and more than 35 years of institutional experience in buying, selling, financing and operating commercial real estate. ILPT is headquartered in Newton, MA.

