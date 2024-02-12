ICZOOM Group Inc. (NASDAQ:IZM) Short Interest Update

ICZOOM Group Inc. (NASDAQ:IZM – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 115,000 shares, an increase of 641.9% from the January 15th total of 15,500 shares. Approximately 1.8% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 345,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ICZOOM Group

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in ICZOOM Group stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in ICZOOM Group Inc. (NASDAQ:IZM – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 11,572 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $55,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 0.18% of ICZOOM Group as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. 1.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get ICZOOM Group alerts:

ICZOOM Group Price Performance

IZM stock traded up $0.13 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $9.56. The company had a trading volume of 84,960 shares, compared to its average volume of 335,205. ICZOOM Group has a 1 year low of $1.61 and a 1 year high of $13.59. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $10.26 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.43.

ICZOOM Group Company Profile

ICZOOM Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, sells electronic component products to customers in Hong Kong and the People's Republic of China. The company provides semiconductor products, including various integrated circuit, discretes, passive components, and optoelectronics; and equipment, tools, and other electronic component products comprising various electromechanical, maintenance, repair and operations, and various design tools.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for ICZOOM Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ICZOOM Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.