IBEX (NASDAQ:IBEX) Earns “Neutral” Rating from Piper Sandler

Piper Sandler reissued their neutral rating on shares of IBEX (NASDAQ:IBEX – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a $17.00 price target on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of IBEX from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a report on Tuesday, December 26th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on IBEX from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research note on Friday, November 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $21.83.

IBEX Price Performance

Shares of IBEX stock opened at $15.79 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.70. The company has a market capitalization of $283.27 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.06 and a beta of 0.69. IBEX has a 1 year low of $11.45 and a 1 year high of $31.40.

IBEX (NASDAQ:IBEX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $124.61 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $123.65 million. IBEX had a return on equity of 20.58% and a net margin of 5.79%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that IBEX will post 1.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On IBEX

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IBEX. Legal & General Group Plc increased its position in IBEX by 82.7% in the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,047 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 474 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank increased its position in IBEX by 80.7% in the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 1,635 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 730 shares during the period. Point72 Middle East FZE acquired a new stake in IBEX during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Castleview Partners LLC bought a new position in IBEX during the 1st quarter worth approximately $59,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in shares of IBEX by 325,600.0% in the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,257 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 3,256 shares during the period. 35.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

IBEX Company Profile

IBEX Limited provides end-to-end technology-enabled customer lifecycle experience solutions in the United States and internationally. The company products and services portfolio includes ibex Connect, that offers customer service, technical support, revenue generation, and other revenue generation outsourced back-office services through the CX model, which integrates voice, email, chat, SMS, social media, and other communication applications; ibex Digital, a customer acquisition solution that comprises digital marketing, e-commerce technology, and platform solutions; and ibex CX, a customer experience solution, which provides a suite of proprietary software tools to measure, monitor, and manage its clients' customer experience.

