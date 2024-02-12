Hyster-Yale Materials Handling (NYSE:HY) Reaches New 1-Year High at $71.53

Hyster-Yale Materials Handling, Inc. (NYSE:HY – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $71.53 and last traded at $71.50, with a volume of 14541 shares. The stock had previously closed at $69.01.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently weighed in on HY shares. StockNews.com raised shares of Hyster-Yale Materials Handling from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 14th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Hyster-Yale Materials Handling from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. Roth Mkm assumed coverage on shares of Hyster-Yale Materials Handling in a research note on Tuesday, December 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $85.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Northland Securities assumed coverage on shares of Hyster-Yale Materials Handling in a research report on Wednesday, November 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $80.00 price target for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $80.00.

Get Hyster-Yale Materials Handling alerts:

View Our Latest Report on Hyster-Yale Materials Handling

Hyster-Yale Materials Handling Trading Up 4.5 %

Hyster-Yale Materials Handling Announces Dividend

The stock has a market capitalization of $1.24 billion, a PE ratio of 11.38 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The business’s 50-day moving average is $61.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $50.85.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, December 1st were given a $0.325 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $1.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.80%. Hyster-Yale Materials Handling’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.77%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Hyster-Yale Materials Handling

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Gladius Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Hyster-Yale Materials Handling in the fourth quarter valued at about $40,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in Hyster-Yale Materials Handling by 823.5% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 785 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Hyster-Yale Materials Handling by 31.0% in the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 883 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 209 shares in the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new position in Hyster-Yale Materials Handling in the fourth quarter valued at about $61,000. Finally, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. increased its holdings in Hyster-Yale Materials Handling by 36.5% in the second quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 1,134 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 303 shares in the last quarter. 44.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Hyster-Yale Materials Handling Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Hyster-Yale Materials Handling, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, manufactures, sells, and services a line of lift trucks, attachments, and aftermarket parts worldwide. The company manufactures components, such as frames, masts, and transmissions; and assembles lift trucks. It markets its products primarily under the Hyster and Yale brand names to independent Hyster and Yale retail dealerships.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Hyster-Yale Materials Handling Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hyster-Yale Materials Handling and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.