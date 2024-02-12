Hyliion (HYLN) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Hyliion (NYSE:HYLN – Get Free Report) is set to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, February 13th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.11) per share for the quarter. Parties that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.
Shares of NYSE HYLN opened at $1.12 on Monday. Hyliion has a 1 year low of $0.52 and a 1 year high of $3.58. The firm has a market cap of $204.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.65 and a beta of 1.56. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.98.
In other news, CFO Jon Panzer bought 75,000 shares of Hyliion stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 14th. The shares were bought at an average price of $0.63 per share, with a total value of $47,250.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 316,494 shares in the company, valued at approximately $199,391.22. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Hyliion news, CFO Jon Panzer bought 75,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 14th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $0.63 per share, with a total value of $47,250.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 316,494 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $199,391.22. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Thomas J. Healy bought 110,202 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 14th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $0.62 per share, for a total transaction of $68,325.24. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 33,282,551 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,635,181.62. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 345,202 shares of company stock valued at $212,175. 19.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
Hyliion Holdings Corp. designs, develops, and sells electrified powertrain solutions for the commercial vehicle industry. It offers battery management systems for hybrid and fully electric vehicle applications; and battery packs. The company was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in Cedar Park, Texas.
