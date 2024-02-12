Hyliion (HYLN) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Hyliion (NYSE:HYLN – Get Free Report) is set to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, February 13th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.11) per share for the quarter. Parties that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Hyliion Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE HYLN opened at $1.12 on Monday. Hyliion has a 1 year low of $0.52 and a 1 year high of $3.58. The firm has a market cap of $204.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.65 and a beta of 1.56. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.98.

Insider Transactions at Hyliion

In other news, CFO Jon Panzer bought 75,000 shares of Hyliion stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 14th. The shares were bought at an average price of $0.63 per share, with a total value of $47,250.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 316,494 shares in the company, valued at approximately $199,391.22. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Hyliion news, CFO Jon Panzer bought 75,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 14th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $0.63 per share, with a total value of $47,250.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 316,494 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $199,391.22. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Thomas J. Healy bought 110,202 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 14th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $0.62 per share, for a total transaction of $68,325.24. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 33,282,551 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,635,181.62. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 345,202 shares of company stock valued at $212,175. 19.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Hyliion

Hyliion Company Profile

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in Hyliion by 24.4% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 17,079 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 3,350 shares during the last quarter. Mariner LLC raised its holdings in Hyliion by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 111,537 shares of the company’s stock worth $494,000 after buying an additional 3,368 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in Hyliion by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 116,937 shares of the company’s stock valued at $274,000 after acquiring an additional 3,531 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc grew its stake in Hyliion by 7.0% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 56,148 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,000 after acquiring an additional 3,678 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American International Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Hyliion by 6.7% during the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 62,113 shares of the company’s stock valued at $200,000 after buying an additional 3,904 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 26.85% of the company’s stock.

Hyliion Holdings Corp. designs, develops, and sells electrified powertrain solutions for the commercial vehicle industry. It offers battery management systems for hybrid and fully electric vehicle applications; and battery packs. The company was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in Cedar Park, Texas.

