Huntington Ingalls Industries (NYSE:HII) PT Raised to $288.00

Huntington Ingalls Industries (NYSE:HII – Free Report) had its target price increased by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $257.00 to $288.00 in a research note published on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the aerospace company’s stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Barclays boosted their price objective on Huntington Ingalls Industries from $280.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report on Friday, December 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Huntington Ingalls Industries presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $257.75.

Get Huntington Ingalls Industries alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Huntington Ingalls Industries

Huntington Ingalls Industries Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE HII opened at $273.90 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. Huntington Ingalls Industries has a 12-month low of $188.51 and a 12-month high of $275.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.58. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $256.63 and a 200 day moving average of $233.68.

Huntington Ingalls Industries (NYSE:HII – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The aerospace company reported $6.90 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.27 by $2.63. Huntington Ingalls Industries had a return on equity of 18.12% and a net margin of 5.95%. The company had revenue of $3.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.78 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.07 EPS. Huntington Ingalls Industries’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Huntington Ingalls Industries will post 16.51 earnings per share for the current year.

Huntington Ingalls Industries Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 23rd will be issued a $1.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 22nd. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.90%. Huntington Ingalls Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.41%.

Insider Activity

In other Huntington Ingalls Industries news, VP Jennifer R. Boykin sold 567 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $239.00, for a total transaction of $135,513.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 9,053 shares in the company, valued at $2,163,667. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, VP Jennifer R. Boykin sold 567 shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $239.00, for a total transaction of $135,513.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 9,053 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,163,667. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP D R. Wyatt sold 900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $263.69, for a total value of $237,321.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 19,100 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,036,479. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Huntington Ingalls Industries

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HII. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries by 133.8% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,285,139 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $296,456,000 after purchasing an additional 735,356 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries by 5,658.6% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 684,235 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $177,655,000 after buying an additional 672,353 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries by 445.5% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 459,847 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $95,198,000 after buying an additional 375,553 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG grew its position in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries by 124.0% during the 1st quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 228,968 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $47,401,000 after buying an additional 126,740 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries by 266.4% in the third quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 171,496 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $35,085,000 after acquiring an additional 124,685 shares in the last quarter. 89.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Huntington Ingalls Industries Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc engages in designing, building, overhauling, and repairing military ships in the United States. It operates through three segments: Ingalls, Newport News, and Mission Technologies. The company is involved in the design and construction of non-nuclear ships comprising amphibious assault ships; expeditionary warfare ships; surface combatants; and national security cutters for the U.S.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Huntington Ingalls Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Huntington Ingalls Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.