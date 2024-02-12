Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBANL) Short Interest Update

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBANL – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 14,600 shares, a growth of 231.8% from the January 15th total of 4,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 37,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days.
Huntington Bancshares Stock Up 0.4 %
Shares of HBANL stock traded up $0.10 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $24.50. 12,811 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 37,630. Huntington Bancshares has a 52 week low of $17.00 and a 52 week high of $25.18. The business has a 50 day moving average of $24.32 and a two-hundred day moving average of $23.76.
Huntington Bancshares Company Profile
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Huntington Bancshares
- Space Investment: How to Invest in Space Exploration
- 3 attractive stocks that insiders are buying
- 10 Best Airline Stocks to Buy
- Alpha and Omega Semiconductor ready to bounce, DOJ cloud lifts
- What is a SEC Filing?
- Wendy’s vs Shake Shack: Out with the new, in with the old?
Receive News & Ratings for Huntington Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Huntington Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.