Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC Sells 542 Shares of Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK)

Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK – Free Report) by 24.2% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,695 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 542 shares during the quarter. Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Rockwell Automation were worth $485,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Markel Corp boosted its position in shares of Rockwell Automation by 1.3% in the first quarter. Markel Corp now owns 152,900 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $42,816,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in Rockwell Automation by 10.3% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 57,480 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $16,221,000 after purchasing an additional 5,386 shares during the period. Prudential PLC acquired a new position in shares of Rockwell Automation during the 1st quarter worth approximately $642,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Rockwell Automation by 3.0% during the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,649 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,021,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Rockwell Automation by 0.9% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,472,877 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,212,750,000 after buying an additional 106,641 shares in the last quarter. 80.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Rockwell Automation

In other Rockwell Automation news, CEO Blake D. Moret sold 6,644 shares of Rockwell Automation stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $279.68, for a total transaction of $1,858,193.92. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 73,715 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,616,611.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Rockwell Automation news, CEO Blake D. Moret sold 6,644 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $279.68, for a total transaction of $1,858,193.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 73,715 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,616,611.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Scott Genereux sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $280.00, for a total transaction of $140,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 2,376 shares in the company, valued at approximately $665,280. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 10,386 shares of company stock worth $2,892,850 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

Rockwell Automation Stock Performance

NYSE:ROK opened at $283.50 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $295.26 and its 200-day moving average is $289.65. Rockwell Automation, Inc. has a 1-year low of $252.11 and a 1-year high of $348.52. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The stock has a market cap of $32.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.42.

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The industrial products company reported $2.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.62 by ($0.58). Rockwell Automation had a return on equity of 37.22% and a net margin of 13.35%. The business had revenue of $2.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.08 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.46 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Rockwell Automation, Inc. will post 12.42 earnings per share for the current year.

Rockwell Automation Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 11th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 20th will be issued a $1.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 16th. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.76%. Rockwell Automation’s payout ratio is 47.57%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have commented on ROK. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Rockwell Automation from $262.00 to $230.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on shares of Rockwell Automation from $324.00 to $300.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. UBS Group raised Rockwell Automation from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $305.00 to $360.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Citigroup lowered their price target on Rockwell Automation from $351.00 to $330.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Finally, Mizuho dropped their price objective on Rockwell Automation from $300.00 to $265.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $307.92.

Rockwell Automation Profile

Rockwell Automation, Inc provides industrial automation and digital transformation solutions in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company operates through three segments, Intelligent Devices, Software & Control, and Lifecycle Services. Its solutions include hardware and software products and services.

