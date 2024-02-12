Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC Cuts Stock Position in American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK)

Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC reduced its position in shares of American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK – Free Report) by 13.8% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,786 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 285 shares during the quarter. Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC’s holdings in American Water Works were worth $221,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of American Water Works by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 21,960,717 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,635,157,000 after buying an additional 434,737 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in American Water Works by 1.3% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,528,665 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,502,217,000 after acquiring an additional 232,858 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in American Water Works by 1.5% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,015,069 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,572,401,000 after purchasing an additional 157,874 shares during the period. Impax Asset Management Group plc lifted its stake in shares of American Water Works by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 5,624,759 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $695,850,000 after purchasing an additional 129,005 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of American Water Works by 11.5% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,114,273 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $730,062,000 after purchasing an additional 528,070 shares during the period. 84.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

American Water Works Stock Up 0.3 %

NYSE:AWK opened at $122.20 on Monday. American Water Works Company, Inc. has a 52 week low of $114.25 and a 52 week high of $153.43. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $129.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $130.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18.

American Water Works Dividend Announcement

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 8th will be paid a $0.7075 dividend. This represents a $2.83 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.32%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 7th. American Water Works’s payout ratio is 58.71%.

Separately, Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of American Water Works from $134.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 7th.

American Water Works Profile

American Water Works Company, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides water and wastewater services in the United States. It offers water and wastewater services to approximately 1,600 communities in 14 states serving approximately 3.4 million active customers. The company serves residential customers; commercial customers, including food and beverage providers, commercial property developers and proprietors, and energy suppliers; fire service and private fire customers; industrial customers, such as large-scale manufacturers, mining, and production operations; public authorities comprising government buildings and other public sector facilities, such as schools and universities; and other utilities and community water and wastewater systems.

