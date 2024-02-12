Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC Acquires 1,906 Shares of Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM)

Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM – Free Report) by 33.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,683 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,906 shares during the quarter. Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Williams-Sonoma were worth $1,193,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of WSM. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Williams-Sonoma in the fourth quarter worth approximately $55,499,000. Holocene Advisors LP bought a new stake in shares of Williams-Sonoma in the second quarter worth approximately $56,497,000. Steadfast Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Williams-Sonoma in the first quarter worth approximately $50,715,000. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 24.1% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,408,911 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $204,292,000 after acquiring an additional 273,424 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Williams-Sonoma in the first quarter worth approximately $29,782,000. 99.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Laura Alber sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $201.92, for a total value of $4,038,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 525,509 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $106,110,777.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, CEO Laura Alber sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $201.92, for a total value of $4,038,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 525,509 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $106,110,777.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Karalyn Smith sold 1,945 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.85, for a total transaction of $349,808.25. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 7,240 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,302,114. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 45,508 shares of company stock valued at $8,167,242. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts have recently commented on WSM shares. StockNews.com lowered shares of Williams-Sonoma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 28th. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $170.00 price target on shares of Williams-Sonoma in a research note on Monday, November 13th. Wedbush raised shares of Williams-Sonoma from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $175.00 to $230.00 in a report on Thursday, January 11th. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a report on Friday, November 17th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $127.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, November 17th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $157.75.

Shares of NYSE:WSM opened at $219.99 on Monday. Williams-Sonoma, Inc. has a 1-year low of $109.44 and a 1-year high of $222.59. The company has a market capitalization of $14.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.27, a P/E/G ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.63. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $202.03 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $169.21.

Williams-Sonoma (NYSE:WSM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 16th. The specialty retailer reported $3.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.34 by $0.32. Williams-Sonoma had a net margin of 11.99% and a return on equity of 59.65%. The business had revenue of $1.85 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.95 billion. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Williams-Sonoma, Inc. will post 14.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 19th will be issued a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.64%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 18th. Williams-Sonoma’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.98%.

Williams-Sonoma, Inc operates as an omni-channel specialty retailer of various products for home. It offers cooking, dining, and entertaining products, such as cookware, tools, electrics, cutlery, tabletop and bar, outdoor, furniture, and a library of cookbooks under the Williams Sonoma Home brand, as well as home furnishings and decorative accessories under the Williams Sonoma lifestyle brand; and furniture, bedding, lighting, rugs, table essentials, and decorative accessories under the Pottery Barn brand.

