Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM) is Rhenman & Partners Asset Management AB’s 9th Largest Position

Rhenman & Partners Asset Management AB increased its stake in shares of Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM – Free Report) by 94.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 89,278 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 43,278 shares during the quarter. Humana comprises 3.4% of Rhenman & Partners Asset Management AB’s holdings, making the stock its 9th largest position. Rhenman & Partners Asset Management AB owned 0.07% of Humana worth $43,436,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of HUM. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Humana during the 1st quarter worth $28,000. WFA of San Diego LLC purchased a new position in shares of Humana in the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Larson Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Humana by 81.0% in the 2nd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 76 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Humana by 84.1% in the 2nd quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 81 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new position in shares of Humana in the 3rd quarter valued at about $39,000. 91.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Mizuho decreased their target price on Humana from $550.00 to $400.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 26th. StockNews.com downgraded Humana from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 26th. TheStreet downgraded Humana from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, January 8th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Humana from $465.00 to $413.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. Finally, Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $630.00 price target on shares of Humana in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Humana has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $506.72.

Humana stock traded up $0.07 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $370.35. The stock had a trading volume of 340,897 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,631,585. Humana Inc. has a twelve month low of $342.69 and a twelve month high of $541.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.59 billion, a PE ratio of 18.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.59. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $434.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $471.55.

Humana (NYSE:HUM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 25th. The insurance provider reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by ($0.87). The company had revenue of $26.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.47 billion. Humana had a return on equity of 19.44% and a net margin of 2.34%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.62 EPS. Analysts expect that Humana Inc. will post 16.03 EPS for the current year.

Humana Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a health and well-being company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Insurance and CenterWell. The company offers medical and supplemental benefit plans to individuals. It also has a contract with Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services to administer the Limited Income Newly Eligible Transition prescription drug plan program; and contracts with various states to provide Medicaid, dual eligible, and long-term support services benefits.

