Hub Group (NASDAQ:HUBG) Price Target Raised to $44.00 at Morgan Stanley

Hub Group (NASDAQ:HUBG – Get Free Report) had its target price raised by research analysts at Morgan Stanley from $43.00 to $44.00 in a research note issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “equal weight” rating on the transportation company’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective would suggest a potential downside of 4.10% from the stock’s current price.

HUBG has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Benchmark boosted their price objective on shares of Hub Group from $42.50 to $49.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Hub Group from $49.50 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. TD Cowen upped their price target on shares of Hub Group from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Hub Group from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, Susquehanna decreased their target price on shares of Hub Group to $49.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $47.00.

HUBG stock traded up $0.89 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $45.88. 446,497 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 534,823. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $44.37 and its 200-day moving average price is $41.06. The company has a quick ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The company has a market cap of $2.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.61 and a beta of 0.91. Hub Group has a 52 week low of $31.73 and a 52 week high of $49.32.

Hub Group (NASDAQ:HUBG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The transportation company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $985.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $997.67 million. Hub Group had a net margin of 3.99% and a return on equity of 10.56%. The business’s revenue was down 23.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.42 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Hub Group will post 2.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Hub Group during the second quarter valued at $39,887,000. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Hub Group by 108.6% in the first quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 770,107 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $59,460,000 after buying an additional 400,916 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Hub Group by 1,423.2% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 396,428 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,778,000 after buying an additional 370,402 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Hub Group in the fourth quarter worth about $28,885,000. Finally, LSV Asset Management raised its stake in Hub Group by 9,049.5% during the third quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 334,962 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $26,308,000 after purchasing an additional 331,301 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.85% of the company’s stock.

Hub Group, Inc, a supply chain solutions provider, offers transportation and logistics management services in North America. The company's transportation services include intermodal, truckload, less-than-truckload, flatbed, temperature-controlled, and dedicated and regional trucking, as well as final mile, railcar, small parcel, and international transportation.

