HUB Cyber Security Ltd. (NASDAQ:HUBC) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

HUB Cyber Security Ltd. (NASDAQ:HUBC – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,260,000 shares, a growth of 525.3% from the January 15th total of 201,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 663,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.9 days. Currently, 1.5% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

HUB Cyber Security Stock Down 0.6 %

NASDAQ:HUBC traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $1.50. The company had a trading volume of 126,489 shares, compared to its average volume of 708,340. The company has a 50-day moving average of $2.00 and a 200 day moving average of $3.34. HUB Cyber Security has a 1 year low of $1.32 and a 1 year high of $31.00.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in shares of HUB Cyber Security during the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Two Sigma Securities LLC purchased a new stake in HUB Cyber Security in the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. HRT Financial LP acquired a new position in HUB Cyber Security during the first quarter worth $38,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of HUB Cyber Security during the first quarter worth $72,000. Finally, Susquehanna International Group Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of HUB Cyber Security during the first quarter worth $116,000. 25.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

HUB Cyber Security Company Profile

HUB Cyber Security Ltd. provides cyber security solutions in Israel and internationally. The company offers HUB Secure File Vault, a super charged managed file transfer backed by dedicated hardware driven security, which creates a secure enclave to protect the organization's data driven workflows; HUB Guard, a recurring security assessment, continuous network, and infrastructure monitoring and analysis, and planned incident response; D.Storm, a powerful SaaS DDoS simulation platform; RAM Commander, a software tool for reliability prediction and analysis, reliability block diagram, Markov chains analysis, maintainability prediction, spares optimization, FMEA/FMECA, testability, fault tree analysis, event tree analysis, and safety assessment; and Safety Commander designs to evaluate the safety of highly integrated systems in a model-based design environment.

