Houlihan Financial Resource Group Ltd. Trims Stake in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D)

Houlihan Financial Resource Group Ltd. lowered its holdings in shares of Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D – Free Report) by 92.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,377 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 117,755 shares during the quarter. Houlihan Financial Resource Group Ltd.’s holdings in Dominion Energy were worth $410,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Covestor Ltd increased its stake in Dominion Energy by 49.8% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 394 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 131 shares during the period. Pacific Center for Financial Services purchased a new position in Dominion Energy in the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Operose Advisors LLC increased its stake in Dominion Energy by 158.0% in the 2nd quarter. Operose Advisors LLC now owns 516 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 316 shares during the period. Live Oak Investment Partners purchased a new position in Dominion Energy in the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Quilter Plc purchased a new position in Dominion Energy during the 1st quarter valued at about $595,800,000. Institutional investors own 70.66% of the company’s stock.

Dominion Energy Price Performance

Shares of Dominion Energy stock traded down $0.08 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $44.62. 699,228 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,347,027. Dominion Energy, Inc. has a 1 year low of $39.18 and a 1 year high of $59.32. The company has a market capitalization of $37.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.60. The business has a fifty day moving average of $46.75 and a two-hundred day moving average of $46.30. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26.

Dominion Energy Announces Dividend

Insider Buying and Selling

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 20th. Investors of record on Friday, March 1st will be issued a $0.6675 dividend. This represents a $2.67 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 29th. Dominion Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 136.23%.

In related news, COO Diane Leopold sold 6,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.51, for a total transaction of $284,437.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 88,126 shares in the company, valued at $4,010,614.26. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.15% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have commented on D. StockNews.com raised shares of Dominion Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 6th. Scotiabank downgraded shares of Dominion Energy from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $56.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Monday, October 16th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Dominion Energy from $51.00 to $46.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Dominion Energy from $49.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, December 1st. Finally, Barclays raised shares of Dominion Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $45.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Monday, November 6th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Dominion Energy presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $50.33.

Dominion Energy Company Profile

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and distributes energy in the United States. It operates through four segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Gas Distribution, Dominion Energy South Carolina, and Contracted Assets. The Dominion Energy Virginia segment generates, transmits, and distributes regulated electricity to approximately 2.7 million residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina.

