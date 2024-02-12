Houlihan Financial Resource Group Ltd. Takes $628,000 Position in Webster Financial Co. (NYSE:WBS)

Houlihan Financial Resource Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Webster Financial Co. (NYSE:WBS – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm acquired 15,575 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $628,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in WBS. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Webster Financial by 217.7% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 6,646 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $372,000 after purchasing an additional 4,554 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Webster Financial during the 1st quarter valued at $480,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Webster Financial during the 1st quarter valued at $410,000. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Webster Financial by 78.6% during the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 11,359 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $637,000 after purchasing an additional 4,999 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Webster Financial by 78.5% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 18,398 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,032,000 after purchasing an additional 8,091 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.37% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:WBS traded up $0.94 during trading on Monday, reaching $47.68. 121,138 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,278,945. Webster Financial Co. has a fifty-two week low of $31.03 and a fifty-two week high of $56.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The firm has a market cap of $8.20 billion, a PE ratio of 9.56, a P/E/G ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $49.69 and a 200-day simple moving average of $44.47.

Webster Financial ( NYSE:WBS Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The financial services provider reported $1.46 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by ($0.02). Webster Financial had a net margin of 22.01% and a return on equity of 13.05%. The business had revenue of $996.96 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $674.82 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.60 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Webster Financial Co. will post 5.92 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 16th. Investors of record on Monday, February 5th will be paid a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 2nd. Webster Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.72%.

In related news, insider Jack L. Kopnisky sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.18, for a total value of $250,900.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 310,041 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,557,857.38. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Webster Financial news, insider Jack L. Kopnisky sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.18, for a total value of $250,900.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 310,041 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,557,857.38. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Charles L. Wilkins sold 3,966 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.56, for a total transaction of $204,486.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 49,528 shares in the company, valued at $2,553,663.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 32,941 shares of company stock valued at $1,701,282. 0.88% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on WBS shares. StockNews.com upgraded Webster Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 19th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $59.00 target price on shares of Webster Financial in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Webster Financial from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $60.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Raymond James raised their target price on Webster Financial from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price target on Webster Financial from $61.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $56.23.

Webster Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Webster Bank, National Association that provides a range of financial services to individuals, families, and businesses in the United States. It operates through three segments: Commercial Banking, HSA Bank, and Consumer Banking. The Commercial Banking segment provides commercial real estate and equipment financing, business banking, asset-based lending, and commercial services; public sector finance; mortgage warehouse financing; treasury management services; credit, deposit, and cash flow management services; and wealth management solutions to business owners and operators, including trust, asset management, financial planning, insurance, retirement, and investment products, as well as derivative, treasury, accounts payable, accounts receivable, and trade products and services.

