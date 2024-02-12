Houlihan Financial Resource Group Ltd. Sells 76,410 Shares of 3M (NYSE:MMM)

Houlihan Financial Resource Group Ltd. trimmed its position in shares of 3M (NYSE:MMM – Free Report) by 96.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,013 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 76,410 shares during the quarter. Houlihan Financial Resource Group Ltd.’s holdings in 3M were worth $279,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of MMM. Financial Freedom LLC bought a new stake in 3M during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. bought a new stake in 3M during the third quarter valued at about $28,000. Briaud Financial Planning Inc bought a new stake in 3M during the third quarter valued at about $35,000. Authentikos Wealth Advisory LLC bought a new stake in 3M during the third quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel bought a new stake in 3M during the third quarter valued at about $44,000. 65.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

3M Trading Up 1.0 %

Shares of 3M stock traded up $0.94 on Monday, hitting $93.84. 962,527 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,363,797. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $103.29 and its 200-day moving average price is $99.56. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.69. 3M has a 52 week low of $85.35 and a 52 week high of $115.62. The company has a market cap of $51.87 billion, a PE ratio of -7.36, a PEG ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.02.

3M Increases Dividend

3M ( NYSE:MMM Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 23rd. The conglomerate reported $2.42 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.31 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $8.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.69 billion. 3M had a negative net margin of 21.40% and a positive return on equity of 62.45%. 3M’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.28 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that 3M will post 9.56 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 16th will be issued a $1.51 dividend. This is a positive change from 3M’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.50. This represents a $6.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.44%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 15th. 3M’s payout ratio is currently -47.51%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

MMM has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Mizuho cut their price objective on 3M from $120.00 to $105.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on 3M from $104.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. StockNews.com upgraded 3M from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on 3M from $112.00 to $105.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price target on 3M from $117.00 to $104.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $106.00.

About 3M

(Free Report)

3M Company provides diversified technology services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Safety and Industrial; Transportation and Electronics; Health Care; and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment offers industrial abrasives and finishing for metalworking applications; autobody repair solutions; closure systems for personal hygiene products, masking, and packaging materials; electrical products and materials for construction and maintenance, power distribution, and electrical original equipment manufacturers; structural adhesives and tapes; respiratory, hearing, eye, and fall protection solutions; and natural and color-coated mineral granules for shingles.

