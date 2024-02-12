Houlihan Financial Resource Group Ltd. Sells 250,540 Shares of ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK)

Houlihan Financial Resource Group Ltd. decreased its holdings in ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK – Free Report) by 95.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,449 shares of the company’s stock after selling 250,540 shares during the period. Houlihan Financial Resource Group Ltd.’s holdings in ARK Innovation ETF were worth $435,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Cibc World Market Inc. lifted its stake in ARK Innovation ETF by 5.0% in the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 76,845 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,094,000 after purchasing an additional 3,684 shares during the last quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. increased its position in shares of ARK Innovation ETF by 100.0% during the first quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 35,520 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,355,000 after acquiring an additional 17,760 shares during the period. Wsfs Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of ARK Innovation ETF by 22.9% during the first quarter. Wsfs Capital Management LLC now owns 7,776 shares of the company’s stock worth $515,000 after acquiring an additional 1,447 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its position in shares of ARK Innovation ETF by 26.7% during the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 8,554 shares of the company’s stock worth $567,000 after acquiring an additional 1,800 shares during the period. Finally, Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of ARK Innovation ETF by 46.5% during the first quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 58,171 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,856,000 after acquiring an additional 18,454 shares during the period.

ARK Innovation ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:ARKK traded up $1.33 during trading on Monday, reaching $50.92. 4,323,057 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 17,159,502. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $48.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is $44.16. ARK Innovation ETF has a 12-month low of $33.76 and a 12-month high of $54.52.

About ARK Innovation ETF

The ARK Innovation ETF (ARKK) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund is an actively managed fund that seeks long-term capital growth from companies globally involved with, or that benefit from, disruptive innovation. ARKK was launched on Oct 31, 2014 and is managed by ARK.

