Houlihan Financial Resource Group Ltd. Purchases New Position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE)

Houlihan Financial Resource Group Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 23,387 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,007,000. Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF makes up 1.6% of Houlihan Financial Resource Group Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest position.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VOE. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 358.0% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 179 shares during the period. Northwest Capital Management Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $33,000. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 186.9% during the third quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 307 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $41,000.

Get Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF alerts:

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF Price Performance

Shares of VOE traded up $0.70 on Monday, hitting $144.89. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 90,361 shares, compared to its average volume of 428,644. The company has a market capitalization of $16.94 billion, a PE ratio of 13.40 and a beta of 1.05. Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $123.92 and a fifty-two week high of $146.63. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $143.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $137.35.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund (Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The fund offers two classes of shares: Investor Shares and ETF Shares. Investor Shares are available to any investor who meets the fund’s minimum purchase requirements. ETF Shares can be purchased and sold through a broker.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.