Houlihan Financial Resource Group Ltd. Invests $11.03 Million in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Houlihan Financial Resource Group Ltd. acquired a new position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 120,348 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $11,031,000. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF comprises about 5.9% of Houlihan Financial Resource Group Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd largest holding.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of IJR. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 118,698.9% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 738,286,464 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $69,871,431,000 after buying an additional 737,665,005 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $168,354,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 313.2% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,823,695 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $172,029,000 after purchasing an additional 1,382,354 shares during the last quarter. Cowa LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 5,333.8% during the 1st quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 1,283,582 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,670,000 after purchasing an additional 1,259,960 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 7.5% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 17,414,739 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,642,732,000 after purchasing an additional 1,214,523 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Stock Up 1.4 %

Shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF stock traded up $1.48 on Monday, hitting $107.48. 1,044,304 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,003,464. The stock has a market capitalization of $75.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.11 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $104.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $99.24. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $87.32 and a 1-year high of $110.55.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Profile

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

