Houlihan Financial Resource Group Ltd. Has $1.53 Million Stock Position in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:VDC)

Houlihan Financial Resource Group Ltd. reduced its stake in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:VDC – Free Report) by 97.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,487 shares of the company’s stock after selling 346,636 shares during the period. Houlihan Financial Resource Group Ltd.’s holdings in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF were worth $1,532,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 58.6% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 14,869 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,913,000 after purchasing an additional 5,491 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 7.7% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 6,010 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,184,000 after purchasing an additional 429 shares in the last quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $206,000. Dakota Wealth Management increased its position in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 5.1% during the first quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 1,353 shares of the company’s stock valued at $265,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mather Group LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $472,000.

Shares of VDC traded down $0.08 on Monday, reaching $193.68. 21,206 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 150,034. The stock has a market cap of $6.87 billion, a PE ratio of 23.20 and a beta of 0.60. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $191.17 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $188.30. Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF has a 52-week low of $172.75 and a 52-week high of $201.65.

About Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF

Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Consumer Staples Index Fund, which seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Consumer Staples 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the consumer staples sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

