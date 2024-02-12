Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON) Shares Sold by 1ST Source Bank

1ST Source Bank reduced its holdings in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Free Report) by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 94,958 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 325 shares during the quarter. Honeywell International comprises 1.2% of 1ST Source Bank’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. 1ST Source Bank’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $17,543,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. lifted its stake in Honeywell International by 2.9% during the first quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 3,598 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $700,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Fairfield Bush & CO. grew its holdings in Honeywell International by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. now owns 9,581 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,864,000 after acquiring an additional 492 shares during the period. United Bank grew its holdings in Honeywell International by 25.0% during the 1st quarter. United Bank now owns 8,404 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,635,000 after acquiring an additional 1,683 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 31.7% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 780,906 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $151,949,000 after buying an additional 187,936 shares during the period. Finally, AMI Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 16.8% in the 1st quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,149 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $224,000 after buying an additional 165 shares during the period. 74.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Honeywell International alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently commented on HON. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $225.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $210.00 to $209.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $190.00 to $213.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Honeywell International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Honeywell International presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $217.00.

Honeywell International Stock Performance

Shares of HON stock traded up $2.08 on Monday, reaching $196.92. The stock had a trading volume of 916,551 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,291,335. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $201.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $192.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $129.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.04, a P/E/G ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.04. Honeywell International Inc. has a 12 month low of $174.88 and a 12 month high of $210.87.

Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The conglomerate reported $2.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.59 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $9.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.70 billion. Honeywell International had a net margin of 15.43% and a return on equity of 35.17%. Honeywell International’s quarterly revenue was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.52 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Honeywell International Inc. will post 9.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Honeywell International

In other Honeywell International news, Director Darius Adamczyk sold 41,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $191.72, for a total transaction of $7,860,520.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 180,453 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,596,449.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.43% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Honeywell International Profile

(Free Report)

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity and management services.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HON? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Honeywell International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Honeywell International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.