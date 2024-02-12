HomeTrust Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTBI) to Issue $0.11 Quarterly Dividend

HomeTrust Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTBI – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, January 22nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Thursday, February 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.11 per share by the financial services provider on Thursday, February 29th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.62%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 14th.

HomeTrust Bancshares has raised its dividend by an average of 12.2% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 5 consecutive years. HomeTrust Bancshares has a payout ratio of 15.5% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings.

Get HomeTrust Bancshares alerts:

HomeTrust Bancshares Stock Up 2.0 %

NASDAQ:HTBI traded up $0.52 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $27.10. 1,055 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 35,000. HomeTrust Bancshares has a twelve month low of $18.02 and a twelve month high of $30.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $26.53 and a 200 day moving average of $23.86. The stock has a market cap of $471.00 million, a PE ratio of 8.95 and a beta of 0.78.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On HomeTrust Bancshares

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of HomeTrust Bancshares by 16.7% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,336,575 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,537,000 after buying an additional 191,524 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of HomeTrust Bancshares by 394.9% during the third quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 90,987 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,011,000 after buying an additional 72,601 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of HomeTrust Bancshares by 121.8% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 123,754 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,094,000 after buying an additional 67,965 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of HomeTrust Bancshares by 31.4% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 194,921 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,872,000 after buying an additional 46,592 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP bought a new position in shares of HomeTrust Bancshares in the third quarter worth $939,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.73% of the company’s stock.

HTBI has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Raymond James upped their price target on HomeTrust Bancshares from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on HomeTrust Bancshares from $28.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 30th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded HomeTrust Bancshares from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, HomeTrust Bancshares currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $29.00.

View Our Latest Report on HTBI

About HomeTrust Bancshares

(Get Free Report)

HomeTrust Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for HomeTrust Bank that provides a range of retail and commercial banking products and services. The company's deposit products include savings, money market, noninterest-bearing, and interest-bearing checking accounts, as well as certificates of deposit for individuals, business, and nonprofit organizations.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for HomeTrust Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HomeTrust Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.