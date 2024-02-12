HomeTrust Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTBI) to Issue $0.11 Quarterly Dividend

HomeTrust Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTBI – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, January 22nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Thursday, February 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.11 per share by the financial services provider on Thursday, February 29th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.62%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 14th.
HomeTrust Bancshares has raised its dividend by an average of 12.2% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 5 consecutive years. HomeTrust Bancshares has a payout ratio of 15.5% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings.
HomeTrust Bancshares Stock Up 2.0 %
NASDAQ:HTBI traded up $0.52 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $27.10. 1,055 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 35,000. HomeTrust Bancshares has a twelve month low of $18.02 and a twelve month high of $30.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $26.53 and a 200 day moving average of $23.86. The stock has a market cap of $471.00 million, a PE ratio of 8.95 and a beta of 0.78.
HTBI has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Raymond James upped their price target on HomeTrust Bancshares from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on HomeTrust Bancshares from $28.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 30th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded HomeTrust Bancshares from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, HomeTrust Bancshares currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $29.00.
HomeTrust Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for HomeTrust Bank that provides a range of retail and commercial banking products and services. The company's deposit products include savings, money market, noninterest-bearing, and interest-bearing checking accounts, as well as certificates of deposit for individuals, business, and nonprofit organizations.
